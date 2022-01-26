Shield Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $113,194.00 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.78 or 0.00004862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $434,173.99 and approximately $113,194.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00049143 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,438.48 or 0.06676822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00054420 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,416.00 or 0.99711127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00052607 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

