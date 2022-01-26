SHPING Price Tops $0.0258 on Major Exchanges (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 26th. One SHPING coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SHPING has traded 69.5% higher against the US dollar. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $44.75 million and approximately $5.94 million worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SHPING

SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,731,156,726 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

