Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Stock Rating Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $29.42. The firm has a market cap of $419.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Equities analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

In related news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $123,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $49,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 18.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 29.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 79.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares in the last quarter. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

