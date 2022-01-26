Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the bank on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th.

Signature Bank has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years. Signature Bank has a payout ratio of 9.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Signature Bank to earn $17.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $310.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $157.76 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.31. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Signature Bank stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,257 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,141 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Signature Bank worth $55,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

