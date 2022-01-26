Simmons First National (SFNC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Simmons First National to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $193.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Simmons First National to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

SFNC stock opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

In other news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $173,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Simmons First National stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,321 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.