Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.64

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.64 and last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 4633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMIC. UBS Group lowered their target price on Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Singular Genomics Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 60.80, a current ratio of 60.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMIC. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth $84,717,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth $58,247,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth $58,247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at $26,976,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at $20,772,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

