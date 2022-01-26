Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 11,500 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 52.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 19,675 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 16.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 69,244 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 26.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 31,779 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 180.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE EMO opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.57. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

