Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys 230 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,495 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,126 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 17.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.6% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.9% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.68.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.55. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $178.18. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $54,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

