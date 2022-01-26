Sit Investment Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in ASML in the second quarter worth about $793,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 18.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 209.2% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,788,000 after purchasing an additional 16,441 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of ASML by 128.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. AlphaValue cut shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $850.00.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $648.57 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $501.11 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $773.60 and a 200-day moving average of $788.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

