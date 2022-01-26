Sit Investment Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 703.3% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $128.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.86. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $104.50 and a fifty-two week high of $141.95.

NSRGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 140 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nestlé has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

