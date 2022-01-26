Sit Investment Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,642,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 296,248 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 414,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 32,902 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 11,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,230,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

DHY stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $2.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

