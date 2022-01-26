Sit Investment Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) by 22.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 923,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,351 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIK. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 547,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 27,780 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 46.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $69,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 434.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

CIK opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $3.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

