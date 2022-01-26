Sit Investment Associates Inc. Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 587.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,785 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,560 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 680.7% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $403,551,000 after purchasing an additional 363,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COP. Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:COP opened at $87.11 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $39.70 and a 52 week high of $89.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.53 and a 200-day moving average of $67.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.04%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

