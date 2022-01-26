Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $5.95 Million Holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,723 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust were worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the second quarter worth about $404,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 18,646 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE IGI opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $23.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

