Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 35,188 Shares of Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) by 11.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 268,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,188 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 26.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 9.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 14.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Income Trust II in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 42.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. 15.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco High Income Trust II alerts:

Shares of NYSE VLT opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20. Invesco High Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.0964 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.