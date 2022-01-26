SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.13

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 2304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

SKIL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.11 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SkillSoft Corp. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKIL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SkillSoft during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SkillSoft during the second quarter worth about $14,493,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in SkillSoft during the second quarter worth about $1,622,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SkillSoft during the second quarter worth about $2,529,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SkillSoft during the second quarter worth about $178,000. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkillSoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

