Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Receives $45.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCCAF shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

SCCAF opened at $29.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.74. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of $29.04 and a 1-year high of $31.56.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

