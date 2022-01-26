SM Energy Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for SM Energy in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.54. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.01 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

NYSE SM opened at $34.13 on Monday. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $38.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 5.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,817,000 after acquiring an additional 356,505 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 359.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 71,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 55,836 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 771,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,997,000 after acquiring an additional 26,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,737,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,211,000 after acquiring an additional 312,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $460,829.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $1,965,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

