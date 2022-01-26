Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 872.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,826 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $17,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robbins Farley LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Snap-on by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,633,000 after buying an additional 62,026 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Snap-on by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Snap-on by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Snap-on by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,111,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNA opened at $208.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.90 and its 200-day moving average is $217.11. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $175.78 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 38.77%.

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

