Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $370.00 price target on the stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $365.65.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $263.43 on Tuesday. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $333.02 and a 200 day moving average of $317.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a PE ratio of -103.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,044,709 shares of company stock worth $712,635,325. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.