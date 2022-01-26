Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.82

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 14367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 35,050.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 70,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. 40.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

