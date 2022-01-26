Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) CEO Sells $14,442.21 in Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 39,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.37, for a total value of $14,442.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.32.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).
