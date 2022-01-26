Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) CEO Sells $14,442.21 in Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 39,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.37, for a total value of $14,442.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 50,305 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 868.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 116,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 365,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 147,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.