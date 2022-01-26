Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SON. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $56.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day moving average is $61.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

