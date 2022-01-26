Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.73. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 11,078 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $11.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 37.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNOA)

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and producing Stabilized Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. Its products educe infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner.

