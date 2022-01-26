South Plains Financial, Inc. (SPFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

South Plains Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 14.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect South Plains Financial to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. South Plains Financial has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $29.62. The firm has a market cap of $514.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $56.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 69.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 15,374 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in South Plains Financial by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in South Plains Financial in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPFI shares. TheStreet raised South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

