Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG) rose 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 1,230 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 9.42.

About Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG)

Sow Good, Inc is an oil and natural gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks trends in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sow Good Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sow Good and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.