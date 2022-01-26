S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 83.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.70.

SPGI stock opened at $399.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $456.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.81. The stock has a market cap of $96.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

