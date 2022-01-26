S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Cut to $494.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $526.00 to $494.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.65% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.70.
S&P Global stock opened at $399.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $96.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $456.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.81. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $484.21.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,050,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,229,730,000 after purchasing an additional 82,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 77,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,970,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,502,912,000 after purchasing an additional 35,854 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,292,701,000 after purchasing an additional 236,015 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,514,615,000 after purchasing an additional 245,047 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.
