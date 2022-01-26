SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,698,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,047 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 2.31% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $287,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $987,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,023,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,535,000 after purchasing an additional 400,968 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 256.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,417,000 after acquiring an additional 120,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $51.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.62. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

