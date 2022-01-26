SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 20,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 182,355 shares.The stock last traded at $102.80 and had previously closed at $102.68.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.68.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 2,684.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.