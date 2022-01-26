Splintershards (SPS) Trading Down 16.1% Over Last Week

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $44.40 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004339 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008227 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000057 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 453,437,499 coins and its circulating supply is 359,351,919 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

