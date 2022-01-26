Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Lifted to Buy at BTIG Research

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) was upgraded by research analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $155.00 price objective on the software company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

SPLK has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Splunk from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.68.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $116.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.55. Splunk has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $178.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Splunk will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $54,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

