SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.44% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPX FLOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

FLOW opened at $85.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. SPX FLOW has a 52-week low of $52.30 and a 52-week high of $88.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.32.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SPX FLOW will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW during the second quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPX FLOW by 740.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPX FLOW by 32.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

