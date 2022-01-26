Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Position Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) by 119.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,837 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the third quarter valued at about $2,117,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the third quarter valued at about $408,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter valued at about $4,342,000. Institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $149,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SQSP stock opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $64.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.45.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.96 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Squarespace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.65.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

