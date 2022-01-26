SSE (OTC:SSEZF) Given New GBX 1,825 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

SSE (OTC:SSEZF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,800 ($24.28) to GBX 1,825 ($24.62) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,600 ($21.59) to GBX 1,700 ($22.94) in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of OTC:SSEZF opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. SSE has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $23.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.62.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

