St. James’ Place’s (STJ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,860 ($25.09) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,642 ($22.15) to GBX 1,635 ($22.06) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,699 ($22.92) to GBX 1,765 ($23.81) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,348 ($18.19) to GBX 1,900 ($25.63) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered St. James’s Place to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,837 ($24.78) to GBX 1,700 ($22.94) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,595.56 ($21.53).

Shares of LON STJ opened at GBX 1,528.50 ($20.62) on Tuesday. St. James’s Place has a one year low of GBX 1,159.50 ($15.64) and a one year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($23.51). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.26 billion and a PE ratio of 40.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,615.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,585.49.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc.

