St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Given New GBX 1,765 Price Target at Barclays

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 1,699 ($22.92) to GBX 1,765 ($23.81) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

STJPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered St. James’s Place from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, St. James’s Place presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,765.00.

St. James’s Place stock opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. St. James’s Place has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $23.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average of $21.35.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

