Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Given New GBX 590 Price Target at Barclays

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 550 ($7.42) to GBX 590 ($7.96) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.69) to GBX 600 ($8.09) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($7.15) to GBX 580 ($7.83) in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $590.00.

SCBFY traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.06. 29,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,726. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.40.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

