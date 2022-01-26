Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Given New GBX 590 Price Target at Barclays

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 550 ($7.42) to GBX 590 ($7.96) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.69) to GBX 600 ($8.09) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($7.15) to GBX 580 ($7.83) in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $590.00.

SCBFY traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.06. 29,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,726. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.40.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

