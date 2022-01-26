Standard Chartered PLC Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Standard Chartered in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Standard Chartered’s FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 480 ($6.48) to GBX 515 ($6.95) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFF opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

