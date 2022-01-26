Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 52.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.58.

SWK stock opened at $176.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.43 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

