Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $752,849,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 680.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,591,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,671 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 94.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,865,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,520,000 after purchasing an additional 904,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,000,066,000 after purchasing an additional 806,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 87.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,454,000 after purchasing an additional 621,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWK. Mizuho started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.58.

NYSE SWK opened at $176.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.89. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.43 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

