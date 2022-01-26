Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 15.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 246,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,735 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 177.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 35.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 100,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 26,260 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 22.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $54.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.77 and a 12-month high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.38%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

