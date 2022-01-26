Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

Shares of STER traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,447. Sterling Check has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.45.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $169.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sterling Check will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sterling Check during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $883,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,086,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,209,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,434,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

