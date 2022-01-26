Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,583 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $414,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 49,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 26.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SF opened at $66.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.43. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $78.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.29.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.