Stifel Nicolaus Raises Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target to $80.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its price target increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s previous close.

ADM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

ADM stock traded up $3.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.43. 113,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,792,464. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $49.28 and a 52 week high of $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 28.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 105,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.