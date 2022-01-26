Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Mesabi Trust Call Options (NYSE:MSB)

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 5,425 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,873% compared to the typical daily volume of 275 call options.

Shares of NYSE MSB traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.33. 270,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,702. Mesabi Trust has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $437.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.82.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The mining company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 95.32% and a return on equity of 233.34%. The company had revenue of $16.36 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 20th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 30th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 121.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mesabi Trust by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,856 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 27,506 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mesabi Trust by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,630 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 19,958 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mesabi Trust by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,497 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 18,997 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Mesabi Trust by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,905 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 18,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Mesabi Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $498,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

