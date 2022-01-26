Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 6,099 call options on the company. This is an increase of 5,939% compared to the typical volume of 101 call options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.91.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 524.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 19.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Hexcel by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 0.7% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HXL opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.65. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -202.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

