Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 6,099 call options on the company. This is an increase of 5,939% compared to the typical volume of 101 call options.
A number of analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.91.
In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of HXL opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.65. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -202.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.67.
About Hexcel
Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.
Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.