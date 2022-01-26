Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by DNB Markets

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was upgraded by research analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. DNB Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $18.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.23.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

