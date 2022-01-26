Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Upgraded to “Buy” by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. BNP Paribas currently has $19.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Danske upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.23. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.