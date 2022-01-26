Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Gap Down to $21.81

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.81, but opened at $20.25. Stratasys shares last traded at $21.13, with a volume of 81,187 shares.

SSYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stratasys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stratasys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Stratasys by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Stratasys by 425.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Stratasys by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Stratasys by 845.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

